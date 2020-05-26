CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New boaters in New Hampshire can soon get certified online.

Under state law, anyone age 16 or older who operates a motorboat over 25 horsepower on New Hampshire waters must have a boating certificate. While classes have been offered both in-person and online in the past, even those who completed online classes still had to take a proctored exam in person.

The state this week will begin allowing the tests to be taken online as well, under an executive order issued by Gov. Chris Sununu.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)