New Hampshire to open COVID-19 vaccines to all residents over 16 next week

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Thursday announced that all Granite Staters over the age of 16 will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

Starting on Friday, April 2, any resident who is of age will be allowed to register for a vaccine appointment.

On Monday, vaccine appointments will open up for residents between the ages of 40 and 49.

Residents between the ages of 30 and 39 can sign up for an appointment starting on Wednesday.

