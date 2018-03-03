New Hampshire towns to vote on allowing keno

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Voters in more than a third of New Hampshire’s towns will be deciding this month whether to allow bars, restaurants and other locations in their communities to sell keno lottery tickets.

The electronic bingo game would help fund full-day kindergarten across the state and was approved in seven cities late last year. But the annual March Town Meeting will mark the first chance for towns to weigh in.

Communities will receive the kindergarten funding regardless of whether they allow the game in their establishments. But state funding for full-day kindergarten will increase if keno revenues exceed expectations.

Lottery officials say 76 towns are voting on keno, which so far has outpaced projections, bringing in more than $2 million in its first 10 weeks.

