New Hampshire towns vying to open sports betting locations

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire towns are vying to open one of the 10 sports betting retail locations in the state.

Selectmen in Hampton and Seabrook are asking voters at their respective town meetings on March 10 if they want to allow sportsbook retail locations in their towns, the Portsmouth Herald reported on Wednesday.

New Hampshire legalized betting on professional and college sports when Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill in July. The bill, which launched in December, authorized online sports betting and up to 10 retail sportsbook locations, which have not yet been selected.

John Conforti, of the New Hampshire Lottery Commission, said only cities and towns that approve a sportsbook location will be considered.

Owners of The Brook in Seabrook and Ocean Gaming at Hampton Beach are hoping to be among the 10 brick-and-mortar locations.

DraftKings is expected to present specific locations to the Lottery Commission after towns vote on the matter in March, Conforti said.

Of the nine towns that voted on the question in November, Berlin, Claremont, Laconia, Manchester and Somersworth approved it.

