New Hampshire vaccine signups going smoothly for ages 40-49

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The next phase of vaccination signups in New Hampshire got off to a smooth start Monday.

Residents age 40-49 were the latest group to become eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, including Gov. Chris Sununu. By 4 p.m., 36,000 people had scheduled appointments.

The next group, ages 30-39, can register as of Wednesday, and the last group ages 16-29, can sign up Friday. The vaccine has not yet been approved for children under 16.

Since last week, officials added a new online waiting room feature to provide users with an estimate of how it might take to proceed through the appointment process during especially busy hours.

