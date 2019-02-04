New Hampshire woman accused of removing evidence from scene of fatal drug overdose

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman was arrested over the weekend in connection with a yearslong investigation into a fatal overdose for allegedly removing evidence from a home in Nashua before officers arrived at the scene.

Lindsey Tierno, 29, is charged with removing evidence with a purpose to impair its availability in an investigation, according to Nashua police.

Detectives executing a warrant on Saturday arrested Tierno after learning she had been at a home on East Dunstable Road when a woman died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and ethanol in May 2016.

Tierno is slated to be arraigned in March on a charge of falsifying physical evidence.

She has since been released on personal recognizance.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

An investigation is ongoing.

