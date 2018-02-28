New Hampshire woman accused of selling crack out of GNC store

SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire woman is facing charges after police say she sold crack cocaine out of a GNC store.

Jenny Delgado, 26, of Somersworth, was arrested Tuesday for the sale of a controlled drug, according to the Strafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say an investigation was opened after they learned an employee at the GNC on 160 Tri City Road was selling controlled drugs.

Authorities say drug task force members found that Delgado was selling the crack cocaine during business hours.

While executing a search warrant at the store, officers say they seized about ¾ of an ounce of the drug, a scale, baggies and $599.

Delgado was released on $2,500. She is slated to appear in Strafford County Superior Court on March 15.

The incident is under investigation.

