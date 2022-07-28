A New Hampshire woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing another woman at a park in Manchester, according to a statement from Manchester police.

According to officials, Robin Campbell, 52, was arrested after police were called to Bronstein Park shortly after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to a police statement, witnesses told officers that the two woman were engaged in an argument when Campbell pulled out a knife and stabbed the second woman multiple times. Campbell sustained an injury to her forehead during the altercation.

The alleged stabbing victim was transported to Elliot Hospital and was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Campbell is facing charges of first-degree assault and was arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court on Thursday.

