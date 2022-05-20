A New Hampshire woman is facing charges after police say they found a burning rag hanging out of a vehicle’s gas cap, Somersworth police said.

Officers responded to the area of Indigo Hill Road around 11:44 on Thursday night where they found a the rag hanging out of a resident’s vehicle.

Jennifer Neal, 34, of Rochester, NH was arrested and charged with resisting arrest or detention, breach of bail conditions, stalking, arson and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Neal is due to be arrainged on Monday in Strafford Superior Court.

Somersworth police say the investigation is ongoing.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox