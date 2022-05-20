A New Hampshire woman is facing charges after police say they found a burning rag hanging out of a vehicle’s gas cap, Somersworth police said.

Officers responded to the area of Indigo Hill Road around 11:44 on Thursday night where they found a the rag hanging out of a resident’s vehicle.

Jennifer Neal, 34, of Rochester, NH was arrested and charged with resisting arrest or detention, breach of bail conditions, stalking, arson and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Neal is due to be arrainged on Monday in Strafford Superior Court.

Somersworth police say the investigation is ongoing.