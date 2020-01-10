WOODSTOCK, N.H. (WHDH) - The popular Ice Castles attraction in North Woodstock, New Hampshire is set to open Friday afternoon.

Ice artisans have been hard at work crafting the acre-sized interactive experience, which features frozen tunnels, fountains, slides and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.

The attraction on Clark Farm Road will welcome in the public beginning at 4 p.m.

The town is projected to receive rain and warmer temperatures over the weekend, which could cause the Ice Castles to close, according to the Ice Castles’ Facebook page. Guests will be notified and receive a full refund of their tickets if this is the case.

Tickets for the Ice Castles are available on the company’s website.

