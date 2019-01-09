New Hampshire’s Ice Castles to open this weekend in new location

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (WHDH) — A popular winter attraction in New Hampshire that draws tens of thousands of visitors will open for a sixth season on Friday but in a new location this year.

The icy experience is moving from the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln to a new, permanent location on Clarks Farm Road in North Woodstock, which is just a few miles away.

This year, visitors to the Ice Castles can also purchase tickets for a horse-drawn sleigh ride through an enchanted winter forest.

The Ice Castles feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and towering formations.

The acre-sized castle in North Woodstock is one of six Ice Castles locations in North America. Other locations include Utah, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Edmonton, Canada.

On Friday, the attraction will be open from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Hours on Saturday are 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. It’s closed on Sunday and Monday. Weekday hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

