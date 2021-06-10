CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s nearly 15-month state of emergency will end Friday night, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.

Sununu first declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 13, 2020. He renewed it every three weeks until two weeks ago, when he indicated he would let it expire June 11 at midnight. The state will operate under a “public health incident” model, he said, but in general, a declared emergency is no longer necessary to manage the pandemic.

“We’ve kind of checked all the boxes and we feel very confident that moving away from it tomorrow still keeps us in a very strong position,” he said.

Sununu thanked public health officials as well as citizens for volunteering during the pandemic, getting vaccinated and balancing safety with maintaining a strong economy.

“The last six months have really gone pretty much as well as we possibly could have expected,” he said. “It’s a big deal.”

