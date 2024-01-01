NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a violent rollover crash on Interstate 93 south in New Hampton on Sunday that resulted in five people being rushed to area hospitals, three of whom were suffering from life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash around 4:45 p.m. determined a single vehicle was involved in the crash and that three of the five occupants had been ejected, according to state police.

All of the occupants were taken to hospitals. Three were being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and impairment is not believed to be a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Griffin at Tyler.L.Griffin@dos.nh.gov or (603) 451-9313.

