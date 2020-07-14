New hand sanitizer added to FDA list of cleaners that contain potentially fatal ingredient

The FDA is adding another hand sanitizer to a list of more than two dozen that contain an ingredient that can cause diarrhea, coma and death, officials said.

4e Brands North America, based in San Antonio, is voluntarily recalling ten bottle sizes of consumer-level hand sanitizers because they may contain methanol, according to the FDA. Earlier this month, the FDA listed 26 other hand sanitizers that may contain methanol, or wood alcohol.

Substantial methanol exposure could result in nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, severe abdominal pain, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death.

The following sanitizers subject to recall are as follows:

