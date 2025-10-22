HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill’s new Acting Police Chief, Wayne Tracy, was introduced Tuesday night during a city council meeting. He is taking on the role at a tumultuous time for the Haverhill police department.

“I think the vision is get the takeaways from the challenges we’re facing right now and just move forward,” said Tracy.

Haverhill Mayor Melinda Barrett hopes Tracy can bring some stability to the city.

“I think Wayne is uniquely perfect for this job at this moment,” said Barrett at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The last several months have proved challenging for the Haverhill police department.

In July, Haverhill police responded to calls about Francis Gigliotti’s erratic behavior. Cell phone video captured seven officers restraining the 43-year-old, who later died. His death was ruled a homicide and those seven officers were subsequently placed on leave.

One of those officers, Katelyn Tully, died unexpectedly in September.

“I can tell you that she was more than an officer. She was a friend and we’re all deeply upset about it,” said Tracy.

In October, former Chief Robert Pistone was placed on paid leave, then immediately retired. He was replaced by Deputy Chief Stephen Doherty, but when the Haverhill Patrolman’s Association took a vote of no confidence in both Pistone and Doherty, Mayor Barrett put Doherty on leave.

The city has since launched an independent investigation into how the department operates.

Tracy said he is hoping to revamp the way the department performs.

“I think the way you change a culture is it starts from the top and I have to lead by example, and that’s what I’m going to be doing,” Tracy told 7NEWS.

