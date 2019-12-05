New Healing PTSD stamp raising money for veterans with post-traumatic stress

A new Healing PTSD stamp will raise funds for veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The stamp features a photo illustration of a green plant sprouting from the leaf-covered ground, which is intended to symbolize the PTSD healing process.

The U.S. Postal Service is selling the Healing PTSD stamp for 65 cents. Revenue beyond postage paid will go to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

“The Postal Service is honored to issue this semipostal stamp as a powerful symbol of the healing process, growth and hope for tens of millions of Americans who experience PTSD,” said David C. Williams, vice chairman, Board of Governors, U.S. Postal Service. “Today, with the issuance of this stamp, the nation renews its commitment to raise funds to help treat soldiers, veterans, first responders, health care providers and other individuals dealing with this condition.”

