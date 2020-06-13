New heights: NH high school seniors enjoy unique mountaintop graduation

CONWAY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire high school took a creative approach to honoring its graduating seniors by organizing a mountaintop ceremony that had the students and their families whisked to the summit by chairlift.

Graduating seniors from Kennet High School in North Conway, New Hampshire used the chairlifts at Cranmore Mountain Resort to ride to the top of the mountain, where they were individually recognized and given a diploma.

“It was very hard to believe when we got to the bottom that that was it,” graduating senior Reilly Murphy told 7NEWS. “Now it’s off to bigger and better things.”

Grace Jarell said, “I think the biggest lesson is just to take advantage of the present.

Her classmate, Raven McCauliffe agreed, saying the experience was “better than a traditional graduation.”

“I would have never felt just so in touch with the community, had we not been on that mountain,” she said.

Sophie Stimpson said, “If we can push through something like this, and graduate in such a crazy time, that we’ll really be able to do anything and make the world a better place.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)