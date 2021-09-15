YORK, Maine (AP) — Maine is home to a new high-speed toll plaza near its southern border.

The Maine Turnpike plaza in York opened early Wednesday, just as the old one located to its south was deactivated. The new plaza has six high-speed toll lanes that don’t require drivers to stop, WMTW-TV reported.

The demolition of the old plaza is expected to take a little more than a year. State officials have said drivers will continue to pass through the old toll booth lanes during the dismantling. The speed limit will be 10 mph.

Maine Turnpike Authority has said the old plaza “does not provide the modern, open, highway speed electronic tolling that travelers now expect and deserve.” It has also said the new plaza will be safer and much more efficient.

