BOSTON (WHDH) - An upcoming Hulu documentary series will explore a potential link between the Boston Marathon bomber and a 2011 Waltham triple murder.

The series, called “The Murders Before the Marathon,” will investigate whether the Marathon tragedy could have been prevented.

According to court records, a friend of Tamerlan Tsarnaev admitted both his and Tsarnaev’s involvement in those murders just before that man was shot and killed by FBI agents who were questioning him.

A series premiere date has not been announced.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)