WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - New images show a pipe bomb that investigators said they found in the truck of a man accused in connection with two explosions in Weare, New Hampshire last week.

Dale Stewart, 54, of Webster, New Hampshire has been charged in the case and already appeared in Hillsborough County Superior Court in New Hampshire last week, where he pleaded not guilty.

Stewart is now expected to appear in federal court on Wednesday to face additional charges.

Authorities outlined allegations against Stewart in a federal criminal complaint, which included photos of the alleged bomb officials said they found in Stewart’s truck.

Officials said the first explosion went off on Wednesday night last week. A second explosion followed on Thursday morning, injuring a passerby, officials said.

The man who was injured is expected to be okay.

Investigators said they were able to track Stewart down and search his vehicle.

Officials said explosive devices in this case were made of PVC pipe and filled with a dangerous combination of chemicals.

