BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a New Jersey man after two people were found dead at a hotel in Bedford, New Hampshire on Saturday evening.

Theodore Luckey, 42, of Ashbury, New Jersey, faces second-degree murder charges for killing two men.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls in the area of Country Inn and Suites around 7 p.m. found two deceased men, one in the lobby and another in a hotel room.

A preliminary investigation determined that the incident appears to be contained and there is no threat to the public.

Autopsies are expected to be performed.

An investigation remains ongoing.

