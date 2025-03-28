CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 32-year-old New Jersey woman faced a judge in connection to a deadly drunk driving crash in Cambridge.

Lauren Mullins is accused of hitting and killing a man on a moped last week.

Mullins faces charges of driving under the influence.

The judge ordered she be placed on house arrest and to give up her passport.

The victim was 73-year-old Daniel O’Neil.

His sister remembered him as a thoughtful and loving friend.

“It’s unbelievable that this happened to him,” said O’Neil’s sister. “He was just a great guy, a great friend, he just didn’t deserve this.”

Mullins is due back in court in May.

