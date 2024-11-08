DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A new judge has been assigned in the case of a Cohasset man accused of killing and dismembering his wife.

Prosecutors say Brian Walshe murdered his wife Ana Walshe in 2023.

Judge Beverly Cannone was taken off the Walshe case and given a special assignment to oversee the second Karen Read trial.

A motion hearing for Walshe, overseen by the new judge, Diane Freniere, will happen early next month.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)