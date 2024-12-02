DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of murdering his wife on New Year’s Day 2023, was back in court Monday before a new judge.

Walshe, 48, was present for an evidentiary hearing Monday afternoon, about two years after he was charged with killing Ana Walshe.

He sat in court wearing a suit and a teal tie, with his legs shackled and his hands cuffed. He listened to his defense lawyers discuss the case.

His attorneys said they want text messages and emails from Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator on the case, examined to see about any possible bias or questions of unprofessional integrity.

Such conduct took center stage in the Karen Read murder trial, with Proctor exchanging disparaging texts in regards to Read with other members of law enforcement.

Judge Diane Freniere, who has taken over the case from Judge Beverly Cannone, set Walshe’s trial to begin in October 2025.

Walshe is accused of dismembering his wife’s body. However, her body was never located.

The next hearing in Walshe’s case is slated for January.

