New Kids on the Block announce rescheduled date for Fenway Park concert

BOSTON (WHDH) - The New Kids on the Block on Tuesday announced a rescheduled summer date for a concert at Boston’s beloved Fenway Park.

The band from Dorchester is slated to perform at the ballpark on Friday, August 6, Live Nation said in a news release.

“The hometown heroes will once again take to the Fenway field for an action packed show, promising lots of special surprises along the way,” Live Nation said.

Fellow Boston natives, and legendary multiplatinum artists, Bell Biv Devoe, will join the global superstars for the one-night only event.

Tickets for the show go on sale on to the general public on Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m.

The show was originally set to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

