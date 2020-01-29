New Kids on the Block heading back home for concert at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - The New Kids on the Block sat down with 7NEWS Wednesday to talk about Tom Brady and their plans to head home for a concert at Fenway Park next September.

The show will be the Beantown boyband’s only show in 2020 and will feature Bell Biv Devoe and many other special guests.

“The amount of effort we put into his one night we put into a full tour and if you do all of that it should be something special,” actor and musician Donnie Wahlberg said.

After all these years of maxing out stadiums and selling millions of albums worldwide, They say it’s their friendship that fueled them.

“Think that is what makes it so special to know that we came from that and now, we’re doing Fenway Park,” singer Jordan Knight said.

The group says while they know they made it big, they will never forget their humble roots in Dorchester where their dream started.

Taking a break from music, the band said they all have some predictions about Patriots’ Quarterback Tom Brady’s future with the team.

Some think the star player is on his way out while others say he has no choice but to stay.

“Tom is staying okay? Let’s just put it like this where else is he going to go in the NFL? This is where Tom belongs he belongs with Coach Belichick and Mr. Kraft and the people who love him,” Wahlberg said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)