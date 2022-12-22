A new label law requiring food brands to list sesame as a potential allergen is having some unintended consequences.

Because of the federal law, which takes effect in January, many companies are adding sesame to their products. This is because it is easier to add the ingredient than to try to avoid other foods or equipment that come in contact with it.

Sesame is the nation’s ninth most common food allergy.

