CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Additional lane and ramp closures are ahead on I-495 northbound in Chelmsford after an MBTA Orange Line train car became dislodged from the truck hauling it on Tuesday.

The train car became dislodged on Tuesday night, prompting a lane closure and traffic delays stretching into the day Wednesday.

The train car remained stuck on the highway near exit 89 as of around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, closing one lane.

Crews were unable to remove the train car during the overnight hours and said Wednesday morning that they are waiting for a tow truck to arrive in the afternoon.

The Massachusetts State Police has since announced new lane closures beginning at 5 p.m. to make way for the tow truck and removal operations.

The collector/distributor road adjacent to I-495 northbound will be closed just north of the offramp to exit 89A, according to the state police. Detours will be in place for I-49 northbound traffic seeking access to exit 89B or 89C.

An additional lane will close on I-495 northbound itself at 7 p.m., state police said, with the left lane remaining open to traffic.

Officials said planned removal and repair work had to be moved up because of inclement weather set to arrive around 9 p.m.

All lanes and ramps are expected to reopen before 5 a.m. Thursday, state police said.

The new Orange Line car was on its way to Wellington Station in Medford from Springfield when it somehow separated from the tractor trailer, according to the MBTA.

An investigation into how the train car became dislodged is underway.

The train car is part of the Orange Line Transformation Project, which will phase out all the Old Orange line trains and replace them with 152 new trains. The MBTA says they have all 152 shells of the train cars produced by China, but they go to Springfield first for final assembly.

So far, 81 of those Orange Line cars have been assembled and delivered to the Boston area. That number will soon rise to 82 when the train car stuck in Chelmsford arrives in Medford.

