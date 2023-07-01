A new law allowing immigrants to get a driver’s license in Massachusetts regardless of their immigration status goes into effect Saturday.

The Work and Family Mobility Act lets eligible Massachusetts residents get a license to ensure all drivers can legally drive safely to places like work and school.

The law overcame opposition on the ballot last November. Question 4 sought to repeal the new law allowing immigrants in the country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses, but voters chose to approve the law.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is closed on the Fourth of July.

