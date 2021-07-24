AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine teachers will be protected by a new law designed to prevent workplace bullying of educators.

The proposal requires school districts to have internal policies that address and stop bullying and harassment of educators and school staff members. The Maine Legislature passed the proposal and it became law in mid-July without the signature of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry proposed the new law and said it reflects that “districts need to have the backs of their teachers and staff if they’re facing harassment or bullying.” Daughtry said that “just as students deserve a safe place to learn, educators deserve a safe space to teach.”

The law will be on the books three months after the adjournment of the Legislature. That should be early in the 2021-22 school year.

