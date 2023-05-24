SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A new, hands-on building experience for kids in Somerville is set to soon open its doors to the public.

A special ribbon cutting was held for the new LEGO Discovery Center in Assembly Row, with Governor Maura Healey on hand as some kids got an early look at the new attraction, complete with LEGO replicas of iconic buildings and sights across Boston.

“Looking before us are tomorrow’s engineers and those who are going to help create and build wonderful things for our state, for our New England region, and that’s super, super exciting,” Healey said at the event.

Kids will be able to practice their building skills in areas dedicated to creativity at the center. There’s also a LEGO version of many of Boston’s iconic landmarks – from the State House to the subway.

“I like doing LEGOs because you put something together and then you kind of love what you build, and you kind of can make other things once you make one thing,” said Tenley Hurd.

“I like building with LEGOs because it helps inspire me to be creative and make stuff I want,” said Nolan Hurd.

Wednesday’s event comes just months after LEGO announced plans to move its North American headquarters to Boston by 2026.

Healey said she is looking forward to the partnership.

“It’s going to bring jobs and importantly, it’s going to bring opportunity, especially for these young people,” the governor said. “The work we’re going to be able to do with innovation and STEM and creativity, the exposure – you saw the little kids here today. That’s what it’s about – sparking their imagination.”

The Discovery Center opens on Thursday, May 25, and will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. during the week and until 7 p.m. on weekends.

More information can be found here.

