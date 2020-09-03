New list ranks best public high schools in Greater Boston area

(WHDH) — Boston Magazine has released its list of best public high schools in the Greater Boston area as students prepare to begin the new school year with remote or hybrid learning due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The publication says it ranked public high schools in towns or districts within or partially within Interstate 495 by analyzing metrics such as average class size, student-to-teacher ratio, graduation rates, and test scores.

Acton-Boxborough Regional High School was ranked atop the list, while Madison Park Technical Vocational High School in Roxbury checked in at last on the list.

The top 10 high schools were ranked as follows:

Acton-Boxborough Regional High School Littleton High School Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School Lexington High School Weston High School The Bromfield School Concord-Carlisle High School Wayland High School Dover-Sherborn Regional High School Boston Latin School

Did your alma mater make the list? Click here to view Boston Magazine’s full ranking.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)