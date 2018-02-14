New luxury resort launches global search for ‘Chief Flamingo Officer’

(WHDH) — Have you ever dreamed of spending your days hanging out with flamingos? If so, bust out those résumés. Baha Mar, the Bahamas’ newest resort destination, is offering the job of a lifetime.

The new multi-billion dollar resort has launched a search for a new kind of CFO, the “Baha Mar Chief Flamingo Officer.”

One lucky candidate will be selected to work in the destination resort while taking care of the resident flock of flamingos.

Baha Mar is conducting a local and global search to find the Chief Flamingo Officer, inviting candidates with a passion for wildlife, conservation, hospitality and the tropical environment of the Caribbean to apply.

The flamingos will inhabit the Baha Mar Flamingo Mansion, an expansive indoor, outdoor, aquatic and dry habitat designed to house the Bahamian birds. The Chief Flamingo Officer will oversee the Flamingo Mansion, interacting with resort guests and designing interactive programming for Baha Mar’s guests, among other things.

Qualified applicants should have a degree in Zoology or related field, or equal experience, alongside ample knowledge working in the care of exotic animals, specifically bird species, at an accredited professional environment.

Candidates should also display wide understanding of biology, ecology and behavior requirements of animal species along with animal habitat maintenance, nutrition, and animal observation skills.

Interested candidates may apply by going to www.bahamar.com and clicking careers. The search is open today and applicants may submit applications until February 28, 2018.

