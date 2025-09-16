BOSTON (WHDH) - A new Massachusetts license plate will honor a special kind of first responder. The new plates are a tribute to police dogs and their officers.

“These are humans behind these dogs, there are humans behind the badges they wear, and they’re susceptible to a lot of things and the sacrifices they give,” James Lamonte said, of the K9 PTSD Research Center.

The organization behind the plates say being a canine officer is a calling that comes with a lot of sacrifice.

“The caliber of the officer who takes on the job as canine handler, they sacrifice so many things,” Lamonte said. “It’s a way of life people don’t understand.”

Each plate’s license number starts with the letters “SG,” a tribute to the late Yarmouth police sergeant Sean Gannon.

The 32-year-old was known for his dedication to his community and his cannine.

“I don’t think there’s a handler that I’ve met, including Sean, that wouldn’t give their lives for each other,” Denise Morency Gannon said, Sean’s mother.

Gannon was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2018. His beloved dog Nero was also shot and critically injured but refused to leave his side.

Gannon and Nero inspired the state to pass “Nero’s law,” which lets police dogs go in ambulances and receive medical treatment alongside their handlers.

Gannon’s mother was humbled to see her son and his profession honored in this new way.

“To have the visibility on the road and get people really interested in exploring what this relationship is about, what the dogs do, what their handlers do, what they sacrifice for us, I think it’s marvelous,” Denise said.

