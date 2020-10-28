New map shows America’s favorite horror movie, television show by state

(WHDH) — A new map released just in time for Halloween shows America’s favorite horror movie and television show by state.

Comparitech says it pinpointed the most popular films and shows in all 50 states by analyzing data from IMDB and Google Trends.

There were a few states whose favorite movies were made in their own backyard, including “The Witch” in Salem, Massachusetts, “It” in Derry, Maine, and “The Conjuring” in Rhode Island.

Horror films based on true stories added to the popularity and fright factor for those living in the state in which it was set, according to Comparitech.

Some other states getting a scare close to home include Illinois with “Halloween,” New York with “Sleepy Hollow,” and Colorado with “The Shining.”

View a full map of the United States below (click to enlarge):

