New mask mandate takes effect in Cambridge after state sees most new cases in months

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A new mask and face covering mandate takes effect in Cambridge on Friday after Massachusetts recorded the most new COVID-19 cases in months.

Anyone over the age of 2 is now required to wear a mask or face covering in all public places in Cambridge. The amendment to the city’s face covering order applies to public sidewalks, streets, parks, plazas, bus stops, non-residential parking lots and garages, among other areas.

Residents must also wear masks in common areas of residential buildings with more than one unit.

The city’s previous order allowed people to remove face coverings while outside when social distancing was possible.

Those who are found to be in violation of the order could face a $300 fine.

Claud Jacob, Cambridge’s chief public health officer, says the city hopes to avoid a second surge in cases as the winter approaches.

“We’ve seen an uptick across the country, we’ve seen a slight uptick here in the Commonwealth,” Jacob said. “We’re just trying to stay ahead of how this can quickly change on a dime.”

Cambridge is not among 23 communities that have been deemed “high risk” for COVID spread.

The new order comes after Massachusetts reported 708 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, the largest single-day increase since May.

The average positive coronavirus test rate has also climbed to 1.1 percent.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has recorded 9,265 confirmed deaths and 130, 461 cases, according to health officials.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)