BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Friday issued an updated face covering advisory that recommends some fully vaccinated residents return to wearing masks when indoors in public settings amid an uptick in COVID-19 activity across the state.

The updated advisory comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the country where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.

In a statement, state health officials said, “In light of the information provided by the CDC, and in order to maximize protection of vulnerable individuals from the Delta variant, the Department of Public Health released updated guidance today that recommends that a fully vaccinated person wear a mask or face covering when indoors (and not in your own home) if you have a weakened immune system, or if you are at increased risk for severe disease because of your age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated.”

Data from the CDC shows that five Massachusetts counties have either a high or substantial COVID transmission rate.

All residents, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to continue wearing face coverings in certain settings including transportation and health care facilities.

