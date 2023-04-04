A new law in Massachusetts requires drivers to provide at least four feet of space when passing “vulnerable road users.”

This includes people walking and biking, roadside workers, and those using wheelchairs, motorizes scooters, skateboards, horse-drawn carriages, and farm equipment.

Massachusetts is the 36th state to set a safe passing parameter of at least three feet.

