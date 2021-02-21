New mass vaccination site opening at Natick Mall

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) -

Officials will open the state’s sixth mass vaccination site at the Natick Mall Monday, as residents continue to wait for vaccines after delays and website problems.

Earlier this week the state experienced a huge hiccup with the signup website crashing for many who tried to log in, and winter weather also interfered with the supply chain, forcing many clinics around the state to postpone appointments.

Gov. Charlie Baker said last week that federal supply has been a major complication.

“We are still only allowed to order one week’s worth of vaccine,” Baker told WGBH. “And if the feds would give us permission to order 3 weeks worth of vaccine, then we could give people a 3-week window into scheduling appointments. And this is something we’ve asked the delegation to raise with the administration.”

“I think they’re doing the best that they can, but in my eyes it’s been slower than other states it feels like,” said Matt Naughton, who is waiting to become eligible for the vaccine.

“I would get it today if I could. I hope it’s sooner rather than later. But whenever it’s available I’ll get it.”

