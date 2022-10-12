BOSTON (WHDH) - A new master plan outlines the future of Boston Common including some new expansions and additions to the popular space.

Preview renderings of the plan for America’s oldest public park show the popular playground will expand and a soccer field will be added. There will also be an enclosed dog park.

Other recommendations for the Common include:

Re-designing of the Frog Pond including the addition of splash features

Adding more restrooms, trees and free events

Expanding the visitor’s center

Adding an accessible entrance at the Shaw 54th Memorial

Making improvements for pedestrians at the Charles Street entrance from the Public Garden

Renovating the mayor’s walk pathway

The Boston Common Master Plan said on its website that “The planning process incorporated community input to create a roadmap that prioritizes accessibility, resiliency, and inclusivity while also honoring the park’s history and operational needs.”

The organization said it encourages people to explore the plans and submit feedback, sharing their priorities for early action items during the public comment period that ends on November 30th.

