Before voting on a nearly $262 million spending bill Thursday, state senators will need to work their way through 41 amendments that include proposals to earmark funds for local projects and others addressing an interstate medical licensure contract, food waste diversion, contract workers’ ability to take leave when experiencing domestic violence, and stipends for members of hazardous materials response teams.

The Senate plans to take up its version (S 2480) of a fiscal 2021 supplemental budget that the House passed on June 10.

One key difference is that the Senate does not include House provisions to make mail-in and expanded early voting permanent.

Senators have previously passed legislation that would temporarily extend mail-in voting through Dec. 15. Each branch’s bill proposes a new oversight body for the MBTA, differing on some specifics around what would be a seven-member board and how often it would meet.

The current five-member Fiscal and Management Control Board, created in 2015, is due to be expire next Wednesday.

The Senate plans to meet for a formal session at 11 a.m. Its calendar also includes several local matters, a hen welfare bill that would establish uniform cage-free egg standards (S 2470), and Gov. Charlie Baker’s reorganization proposal (H 3774) to shift 13 health-related licensing boards from the purview of the Division of Professional Licensure to the Department of Public Health.

Though it does not appear on the calendar, senators on Thursday could also reject Baker’s plan for $2.8 billion in near-term spending to help further fuel the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which the House shot down Tuesday before voting to sweep most of the money into a legislatively controlled fund while leaving $200 million for the administration to deploy.

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.