New MBTA Orange Line train spotted on tracks

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the MBTA’s new Orange Line trains was spotted rolling along the tracks in Boston on Friday.

“Today, for the first time, a new MBTA Orange Line train was tested during regular service hours,” the transportation authority said in a tweet.

Today, for the first time, a new #MBTA Orange Line train was tested during regular service hours. The first new train is expected to enter passenger service in early spring. pic.twitter.com/4F2bHD8vCw — MBTA (@MBTA) February 8, 2019

The first new train is expected to be introduced to passenger service in early spring. The full fleet of trains will be rolled out by 2022.

The new train cars are said to be more spacious, with backup HVAC systems and redesigned handrails.

Modern LED lighting systems will help improve visibility and wider doors will allow for easier boarding access, among many other amenities.

The MBTA says the new trains will also be more efficient and easier to maintain.

