New Mexican restaurant opening in Boston serves farm-fresh food with ‘epic flair,’ ‘distinctive’ cocktails

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mexican restaurant brand known for its bright flavors and playful presentations is expanding to Boston this fall.

Pink Taco is slated to open a new location in the Seaport District at 374 Congress St. in early October, according to a news release.

“We are excited to open Pink Taco in such a great neighborhood in Boston and bring the brand’s iconic recipes and penchant for fun to a new city,” said Mike Alasaad, Senior Director of Operations. “Pink Taco offers an exceptional dining experience, and we are excited to bring our distinct brand with its unique flavor of fun to Boston.”

Pink Taco, which started in 1999, says it is dedicated to serving only farm-fresh food with an “epic flair” and “distinctive” cocktails in an “energetic and vibrant” atmosphere.

The Boston location will be open for brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night hours. The menu will feature the restaurant’s signature Pink Taco stuffed with chicken, taco bowls, enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, and a handcrafted cocktail list.

Other Pink Taco locations include West Hollywood, Las Vegas, and Chicago.

