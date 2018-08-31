ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Medical investigators have confirmed there are now eight fatalities from a crash involving a semi-truck and commercial passenger bus on a New Mexico interstate.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator said Friday that seven bodies were recovered from the scene and that another injured person who was taken to a hospital for treatment died.

New Mexico State Police they are working to identify the victims and trying to track their relatives.

Many others were injured in Thursday’s crash on Interstate 40, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Albuquerque.

Greyhound bus officials have said 49 passengers were aboard the bus.

Hospitals in Albuquerque and Gallup were still treating injured patients, with some in critical condition.

The front of the bus was mangled and the semi-truck flipped with its tractor-trailer on its side and its cargo strewn across the road.

Officials said transportation workers will be cleaning up the debris Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)