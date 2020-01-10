(WHDH) — Limited edition Miller Lite cans are encouraging drinkers to put down their phones and interact with the ones around them.

The beer company is promoting their dark-colored “Offline” cans in more than 500 bars across the country during January.

The writing on the back of the cans read, “It’s better to have a few friends in real life than a few thousand followers.”

Their latest product supports a campaign that aims to inspire drinkers to invite friends to go bar hopping.

Get together with your friends to grab the Miller Lite Offline Can before it’s gone. Available at select bars in January. #ItsMillerTime pic.twitter.com/0D04I9FBmR — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) January 2, 2020

