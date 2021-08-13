(WHDH) — A mother with COVID-19 died in the intensive care unit last week just days after giving birth to a healthy baby, according to family.

Kristen McMullen, 30, had a COVID pneumonia and was hospitalized in Florida for four days before she was sent home with antibiotics, her aunt, Melissa Syverson, said in a GoFundMe post.

Less than 48 hours after returning home, Syverson said McMullen returned to the hospital because she was unable to breath and concerned about her unborn child.

Doctors were forced to conduct an emergency Caesarean section because of McMullen’s deteriorating condition.

“Kristen was able to hold her baby girl for a few short minutes before she was rushed off to ICU,” Syverson wrote in the post.

McMullen, who passed away days later, is being remembered as “bright, beautiful, vivacious” woman.

Syverson says she launched the GoFundMe to help McMullen’s husband, Keith, cover the “insane” hospital bills.

