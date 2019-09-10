(WHDH) — Hasbro is changing the rules of its classic game Monopoly by highlighting a gender pay gap.

Ms. Monopoly, a new version of the popular board game, allows women players to make more money than their male challengers.

Women will collect $240 worth of Monopoly money every time they pass “Go,” while men will get the usual $200.

Players also won’t buy property but will invest in inventions that were created by women.

Ms. Monopoly comes on the heels of Monopoly Socialism and Monopoly for Millennials.

The game is available for pre-order beginning Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)