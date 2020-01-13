New oat milk latte coming to Dunkin’

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ will debut an all-new oat milk latte at all of its restaurant locations this spring.

The Canton-based coffee chain’s new drink option is made from rich, handcrafted espresso and creamy oat milk.

“This new drink offers guests looking for a delicious dairy alternative a tasty twist on the brand’s beloved lattes,” Dunkin’ said in a news release.

The oat milk can also be added to hot and iced coffees, cold brew and frozen beverages.

Samples of the new latte are currently available in California.

The latte will be rolled out nationwide this spring.

