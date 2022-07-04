BOSTON (WHDH) - The fleet of new Orange and Red Line trains returned to service on July 4th after being pulled from service due to a battery issue.

After a battery failure in an out-of-service Orange Line car in the Wellington Yard on June 20, MBTA officials pulled all of the new Orange and Red Line cars off the tracks while while they investigated the issue, 7NEWS previously reported. The MBTA said the batteries control the electrical equipment on the trains and provide lighting, signage and communications equipment.

Car maker CRRC and the MBTA worked with manufacturers to determine the root cause and repairs for the battery issue. The issue was an out-of-range battery temperature reading, which caused the battery to overcharge and fail, the MBTA said.

A design change increased airflow in the battery and a modification to the temperature sensing circuitry was developed, implemented and successfully tested over the weekend.

In May, T officials removed all of those cars from service following a braking issue.

