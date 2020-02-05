New Orange Line train car isolated after door issue during morning commute

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car on one of the MBTA’s new Orange Line trains had to be isolated during the Wednesday morning commute due to an issue with a door.

A photo shared with 7NEWS showed riders disembarking the train at Wellington Station.

The MBTA confirmed the train had to be isolated because of the door issue.

The train remained in service and the door will be checked after the morning rush, the agency said.

Good Morning Chris. One of the cars had to be isolated because of a door issue. The train is remaining in service and the car will be checked after the rush. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 5, 2020

